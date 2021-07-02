CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 898 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,679,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $207,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $638.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $640.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.