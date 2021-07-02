Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Up 42.1% in June

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.02. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

