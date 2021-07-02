PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Update

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 975,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 4,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

