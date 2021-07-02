Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,428 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

