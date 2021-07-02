Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. 48,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.97 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

