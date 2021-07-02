Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

