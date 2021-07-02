Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

