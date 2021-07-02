Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,439. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18.

