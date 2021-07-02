Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

