Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

