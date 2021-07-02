Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

