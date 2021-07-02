Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.