Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 178 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Acutus Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -686.23% -92.58% -18.99%

81.1% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 902 3848 7119 191 2.55

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.97%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.42 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $77.46 million 70.83

Acutus Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Acutus Medical peers beat Acutus Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

