-$0.19 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 175,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.67. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

