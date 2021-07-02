ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 737.05, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

