Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of O traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

