Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,848. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.