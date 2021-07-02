Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000.

NASDAQ:SWET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,138. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

