Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Lannett posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

