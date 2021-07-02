Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.