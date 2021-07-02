Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after purchasing an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

