The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

