Komodo (KMD) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $69.52 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00347074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00138197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006580 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,547,806 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

