Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Declines By 30.0%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

