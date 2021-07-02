Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Increases By 85.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of HA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 6,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

