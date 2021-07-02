Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 139,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. Galecto has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

