Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

