First Manhattan Co. Purchases 419 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.27. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

