Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.55. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

