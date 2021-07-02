Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,304,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,673,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $4,895,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.84. 79,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.96. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

