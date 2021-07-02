Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

OTCMKTS ASPCU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 62,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

