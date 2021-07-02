123,500 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $245,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $8,546,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $1,853,000.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 24,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,857. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

