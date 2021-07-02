150,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOBU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 16,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

