200,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,960,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIVU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.