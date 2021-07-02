Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIQU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. 9,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.