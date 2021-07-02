Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 234,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,486,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.