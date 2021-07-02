Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after acquiring an additional 268,607 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 395,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,690,148. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.