APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 70,708 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $93,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

