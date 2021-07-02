APG Asset Management N.V. Has $80.96 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,559 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $80,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

