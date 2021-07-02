Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $454,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 40,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.82. 15,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,318. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

