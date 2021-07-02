Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $409,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,333. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

