Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of 3M worth $497,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after purchasing an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.57. 15,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,818. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

