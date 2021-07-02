Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.