American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

