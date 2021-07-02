Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Brokerages predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $142.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.75 million, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

