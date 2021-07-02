Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.79 Million

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $863.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.50 million. Trimble posted sales of $733.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. 9,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98. Trimble has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.