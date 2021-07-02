Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $271.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.51 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,009. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Zumiez by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zumiez by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,988. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.78.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

