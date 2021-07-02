CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 292,741 shares.The stock last traded at $30.64 and had previously closed at $31.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

