Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

