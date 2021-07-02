Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Down to $41.62

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.62, but opened at $40.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 10,418 shares traded.

CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

